SC transfers all cases related to Unnao to Delhi, orders Rs 25 lakh compensation

New Delhi, Aug 01: The Supreme Court has tansferred all five cases related to the Unnao gangrape case to Delhi. The top court also set a 45-day deadline for trails in these cases to be completed.

Concerned Commandant of CRPF to oversee protection and submit a report in Supreme Court, the CJI said. The apex court further ordered the Uttar Pradesh government to pay the compensation by tomorrow.

Meanwhile, three police personnel, including two women cops appointed for the security of Unnao rape survivor have also been suspended, reported news agency ANI.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi made it clear that the agency can only seek extension of time for probe in the accident case in exceptional circumstances.

The court also took note of the oral instructions received by the CBI from the doctors of the King George Medical College Hospital that both the woman and her lawyer are in the condition to be airlifted to AIIMS, New Delhi.

It will however pass the order in this regard after receiving instruction from their family members.

What is the Unnao rape case

The 19-year-old woman, who was allegedly raped two years ago by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar at his residence in Unnao, was critically injured in a car crash on Sunday.

She was travelling with her family when their car was hit by a speeding truck in the northern state's Rae Bareli district.

In this letter dated July 12, the mother and sisters of Unnao rape survivor had said they were being intimidated by the accused and were also threatened with implication in false cases.

Citing concerns of their safety, the letter also implored upon the CJI to order an FIR into incidents of intimidation and seek report from the police officials concerned.

