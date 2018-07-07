Nirbhaya rape: SC to decide on Monday on convicts' plea against death sentence

New Delhi, July 7: The Supreme Court will on Monday pronounce its verdict in the Review petitions filed by the convicts in 2012 Nirbhaya rape case.

The judgment will be delivered by a Bench of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Justices R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan.

The review petitions challenge the judgment of the Supreme Court delivered on May 5, 2017 confirming death penalty for all the four accused. The Court had reserved its judgement in the matter on May 4 this year after hearing the arguments on behalf of the convicts.

The gang-rape and killing of the 23-year-old medical student on December 16, 2012, provoked rage and shock across India and led to big changes to laws on sexual crimes against women.

Of the six accused, bus driver Ram Singh killed himself in his prison cell. The youngest accused, just days short of 18 when he committed the crime, had been sent to a juvenile home.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day