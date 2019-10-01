SC to hear pleas on Kashmir on Novmber 14, Centre told to file reply

New Delhi, Oct 01: The Centre has sought time to file its response on the batch of petitions relating to the Kashmir issue, which is being heard by a five-judge Bench of the Supreme Court. The court granted four weeks time to the Centre to file its response while posy the matter to November 14.

Justice N V Ramanna, who is heading the Bench said that it is better that they wait for the Centre and J&K administration to file their counter-affidavits. The Bench also said that in such matters it could not proceed without the counters of the other side.

The advocates appearing for the petitioners, however, objected to the request made by the government. The petitioners said that during the last hearing the court had ordered the government to exchange the pleadings. Now the government is asking for time.

From October 31 the J&K Reorganisation Act 2019 comes into existence and then the petitions will become infructuous.

On Monday the Supreme Court referred petitions relating to Kashmir to a five-judge Bench. The court said that it has received the report of the juvenile justice committee and now the same would be placed before the five-judge Bench.

A petition had cited violation of children’s rights in J&K. The court had on an earlier date sought for a report on the same. The CJI, Ranjan Gogoi said that the report has been received.

The court is hearing a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Petitions also seeking press freedom and a directive to the government to ease curbs on the Valley have also been filed in the court.

The five-judge Bench will now take up the matter tomorrow. The Bench will be headed by Justice N V Ramanna.

Meanwhile, a petition filed by Vaiko seeking to know about the whereabouts of former J&K chief minister, Farooq Abdullah has been dismissed. The CJI said that nothing survives in this petition.

Further, the court also issued notices to the Centre on a petition that sought for the restoration of high-speed internet services and fixed landline services across all hospitals and medical establishments in J&K.