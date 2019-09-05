SC to hear today affidavit filed Kashmir Times editor over restriction on journalists

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Srinagar, Sep 05: The Supreme Court to hear on Thursday the affidavit filed by Anuradha Bhasin, the executive editor of Kashmir Times, who had recently challenged the restriction on working journalists in the Kashmir valley in the wake of the revocation of its special status. The Kashmir editor on Wednesday filed an additional affidavit in the SC.

In the affidavit, she asserted that the movement of journalists continues to be restricted in Srinagar. The apex court is slated to hear the matter tomorrow.

Bhasin, in her plea on August 13, had sought relaxation on restrictions imposed on the free movement of journalists and media persons. The litigant had claimed that Kashmir Times, which is the largest circulated daily in Jammu and Kashmir, has not been printed and published for a long time owing to restrictions on all communication services and movement.

She added that the ban was curbing journalists' rights provided under the different provisions of the Constitution.

A five-judge Constitution Bench will hear all the petitions related to abrogation of Article 370 in the first week of October.

Centre recently withdrew special status to Jammu and Kashmir and passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganization) Act 2019, reorganizing the state into two Union Territories Jammu and Kashmir with legislature and Ladakh without it.