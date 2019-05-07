  • search
    SC to hear review plea seeking VVPAT matching today

    New Delhi, May 07: The Supreme Court would hear a review plea in which a direction was sought to the Election Commission (EC) of India to increase random matching of VVPAT (Voter verifiable paper audit trail) slips with EVMs from one to five polling booth per assembly segment in every Lok Sabha constituency.

    Ahead of the hearing many opposition leaders camped in Delhi and would be present at the court hearing. They include Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Chandrababu Naidu, CPI's D Raja among others.

    The petition said that after the first phase of polling in many cases, the EVMs were found to be defective. The review also said that it had been reported in some cases where voters would vote for one party, EVMs would record their vote having been cast for another party.

    The EC has however maintained that the glitches are within acceptable limits in terms of number of defects.

    supreme court vvpat election commission of india lok sabha elections 2019

