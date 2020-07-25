SC to hear Rajasthan Speaker's plea against high court order at 11 am on Monday

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 25: The Supreme Court will hear Rajasthan speaker CP Joshi's plea against the state high court order staying the disqualification proceedings against 19 lawmakers led by Sachin Pilot at 11 am on Monday.

The top court on Thursday allowed the Rajasthan High Court to pronounce order on plea of 19 dissident Congress MLAs, including sacked deputy CM Sachin Pilot, against the Assembly Speaker's notice for initiating disqualification proceedings against them, but said that it would be subject to the outcome of the petition before the top court.

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi however failed to get any interim relief on his plea alleging that the high court cannot interdict the disqualification proceedings undertaken by him under 10th schedule of the Constitution.

Observing that the "voice of dissent" in a democracy cannot be shut down, the Supreme Court had refused to accept the request of Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi to either stay the matter pending before the high court or transfer it to the apex court.

Joshi has challenged the Rajasthan High Court's July 21 order, which said the verdict on the petition filed by the 19 MLAs, challenging the disqualification notices, will be pronounced on July 24 and asked him to defer the disqualification proceedings till then.