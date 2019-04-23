SC to hear plea that alleges Naresh Goyal tried to frame CJI in sexual misconduct case

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi Apr 23: The Supreme Court will examine a plea that claims that Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal could have played a role in allegedly framing Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi in a sexual harassment case.

The Bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra, will take up the affidavit filed by advocate Utsav Bains. He had stated on oath that according to his reliable sources, a Delhi based fixer, Romesh Sharma had hatched a plan to target the CJI and force him to resign.

SC lawyers' body ups the heat against CJI

He said that Goyal through Sharma had sought to bribe the CJI for a favourable order on waiving off the loan for the airline. He further added that Dawood Ibrahim had invested in Jet Airways and hence the failed attempt to bribe the CJI was viewed seriously.

Bains has sought a judicial inquiry into the matter through independent investigators.