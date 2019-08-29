  • search
    SC to hear plea on the missing student who alleged Swami Chinmayanand of harassment

    By Shreya
    New Delhi, Aug 29: The Supreme Court will take up the case of the Uttar Pradesh law student from Shahjahanpur who went missing after accusing BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand Saraswati of threats and harassment.

    The case, taken up by a bench led by Justice R Banumathi on the court's motion, will be heard on Friday.

    The Supreme Court

    In new twist to the case on Thursday, Uttar Pradesh police has claimed that the student who went missing after alleging harassment by BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand was spotted at a Delhi hotel.

    The post-graduate student has been missing at least since Saturday when a video clip surfaced in which she accused "a senior leader of the Sant community" of harassing and threatening to kill her. She did not directly name him.

    Her father alleged in a police complaint on Tuesday that she and other girls at a college run by Chinmayanand's ashram were sexually harassed by the BJP leader.

    Chinmayanand case: Missing woman spotted at hotel say police

    A former Union minister, Chinmayanand faced similar accusations in 2011 and was booked for raping a woman who stayed at his ashram.

    With the student still missing, the National Commission for Women and Uttar Pradesh's women commission have expressed concern.

    Chinmayanand was booked on Tuesday under the Indian Penal Code sections related to abduction for murder and intimidation. His lawyer, however, has alleged that there is an attempt to blackmail him for Rs 5 crore.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 29, 2019, 21:04 [IST]
