SC to hear PIL for court-monitored CBI probe into Sushant's ex-manager Disha Salian's death

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Oct 08: The Supreme Court on Thursday will hear a PIL seeking a court-monitored CBI probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian, as both cases are "inter-linked".

The PIL, filed by Puneet Kaur Dhanda through advocate Vineet Dhanda, is listed for hearing before a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde and comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.

The plea has sought a direction to Mumbai Police to place on record the detailed investigation report in the case after it was reported that her case file is missing or has been deleted.

"Disha Salian died on June 8 after allegedly falling off the 14th floor of a building in Mumbai. A week later, on the morning of June 14, Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly died by suicide which creates suspicion," said the plea.

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted bail to actress Rhea Chakraborty in a drug-related case pertaining to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty was granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh, the court rejected the plea of her brother Showik Chakraborty.

Rhea Chakraborty "is not part of a chain of drug dealers" and "has not forwarded the drugs allegedly procured by her to somebody else to earn monetary or other benefits," the High Court in its order.

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted bail to actress Rhea Chakraborty in an alleged drug-related case pertaining to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Rafale jets roar in the skies on IAF Day 2020 | Oneindia News

While Rhea was granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh, the high court rejected the plea of her brother Showik Chakraborty.

A CBI source said that the investigation into Sushant's death is still continuing and all the aspects are being looked into "meticulously". "As per the demand of the investigation, either a team or a set of officers visit Mumbai at regular intervals, besides the agency officers from the Mumbai branch present there," the source added.