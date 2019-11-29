SC dismisses plea challenging Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance

New Delhi, Nov 29: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking the post-poll alliance between Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress in Maharashtra.

The petition, filed by Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha spokesperson Pramod Pandit Joshi wants the coalition to be declared unconstitutional and null and void.

A bench headed by Justice N V Ramana and comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Ashok Bhushan said "Don't expect us to go into areas where the court has no jurisdiction. The political parties have to abide by the promises made. We expect parties to abide by promises but if for some reason they don't, we cannot do anything about it."

The same bench had heard the plea of Maha Vikas Aghadi against the decision of Maharashtra Governor allowing hush swearing-in of BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as the chief minister and NCP's Ajit Pawar as his deputy last week.

The bench had asked for a floor test to be conducted in the Assembly, following which NCP leader Ajit Pawar resigned.

Within hours Fadnavis too resigned paving way for the 'Maha Vikas Aghadi', comprising the other three parties, to stake claim to form the government.