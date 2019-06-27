SC to hear on Friday rebel AAP MLA's plea challenging disqualification notice

New Delhi, Jun 27: The Supreme Court on Thursday said it would hear on Friday a plea by rebel AAP MLA Devender Sehrawat challenging a disqualification notice under the anti-defection law issued to him by Delhi Assembly Secretariat for allegedly joining the BJP before the Lok Sabha polls.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Sehrawat has claimed in his plea that he has still not joined the primary membership of the BJP and the disqualification notice issued to him was arbitrary and illegal. A vacation bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai told senior advocate Soli Sorabjee, appearing for Sehrawat, that the matter would be heard on Friday.

"Your matter will be listed tomorrow," the bench told Sorabjee and asked the petitioner to serve the copy of plea to the parties -- Delhi Assembly Speaker and the AAP.

Sehrawat had on Wednesday moved the apex court against the disqualification notice issued to him under the anti-defection law. Besides Sehrawat, the Delhi Assembly Secretariat also issued notice to another rebel AAP MLA Anil Bajpai after the party moved a petition seeking their disqualification under the anti-defection law for joining the BJP.

Sehrawat and Bajpai were on Tuesday given a week's time by the Delhi Assembly Speaker to submit their replies over allegedly joining the BJP. While Sehrawat is a legislator from Bijwasan, Bajpai represents the Gandhi Nagar constituency. AAP spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj had filed a complaint against the two MLAs, seeking their disqualification.

