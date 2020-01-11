SC to hear curative pleas of Nirbhaya convicts Mukesh, Vinay on January 14

New Delhi, Jan 11: Supreme Court will hear the curative pleas of two convicts in the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case on January 14.

This five-judge bench including Justices NV Ramana, Arun Mishra, RF Nariman, R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan will hear curative petitions filed by 2 death row convicts Vinay Sharma and Mukesh.

The curative plea is the final appeal in the Supreme Court and is filed after a review petition is rejected. If the Curative Petition is rejected by the top court then a Mercy Petition before the President of India could also be preferred.

A Delhi court pronounced the death warrants against the four death-row convicts - Mukesh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) - on Tuesday and they will be hanged at 7 am on January 22.

Nirbhaya, a 23-year-old paramedic student, was gang-raped and brutalised on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012, inside a moving bus in south Delhi by the four men, along with two others, before being dumped on the road. She died on December 29, 2012, at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

Of the six persons convicted, one allegedly committed suicide in jail and another, a juvenile, was released from a reformation home after serving a three-year term.