SC to hear Chidambaram’s plea challenging rejection of anticipatory bail today

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 23: The Supreme Court would take up a plea filed by former union finance minister, P Chidambaram challenging a Delhi High Court order that had denied him anticipatory bail.

The plea would be heard by a Bench comprising Justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna.

Chidambaram is currently in CBI custody after being arrested on Wednesday night. He was produced before a court here on Thursday and was sent to CBI custody until August 26.

On Wednesday, it may be recalled that Chidambaram had failed to get an urgent hearing in the Supreme Court. His legal team was however informed that the matter was listed for hearing on Friday by the Chief Justice of India.

Chidambaram has claimed that his plea was erroneously rejected by the High Court.

There is no allegation that the petitioner is likely to flee or that the petitioner is likely to influence the witness or tamper with the evidence, he said in his plea.

He further said that the High Court had ignored the fact that the petitioner simply approved the unanimous recommendations of the FIPB, which was chaired by the Secretary, Economic Affairs.