SC to hear Chidambaram’s CBI plea on Monday; says ED can’t arrest till then

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Aug 23: The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim protection from arrest to former Union minister P Chidambaram till August 26 in connection with INX media case probed by Enforcement Directorate. The bench, comprising Justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna, deferred his plea relating to the CBI's probe in the case to Monday as well.

Chidambaram is being probed in two cases of alleged corruption and money laundering linked to INX Media by the CBI a Citing sections of the Delhi High Court judgment wherein the judge has recommended abolition of anticipatory bail in white collar crimes, Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, "The learned judge has also referred to Aircel Maxis case while denying anticipatory bail in INX Media case. I already have interim protection in Aircel Maxis case and the learned Judge is referring to an unconnected matter in this judgment. It shows how the mind is working."

Chidambaram continued to stand during court proceedings, despitebeing asked to sit

Chidambaram was questioned briefly last night in connection to FIPB approvals to INX Media. The agency is yet to start the fresh round of questioning on the second day.

However, a special CBI court on Thursday sent Chidambaram to the CBI custody till 26 August in the INX media case. The court said that family members and lawyers are permitted to meet Chidambaram for 30 minutes a day.

The former union minister was arrested by the CBI from his residence in New Delhi late on Wednesday. Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta, who argued for the CBI, argued that custodial interrogation of the Congress leader was required as Chidambaram was "evasive" and "non-cooperative" in the investigation.