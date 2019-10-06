SC to hear case for Mumbai's Aarey trees, activists get bail

New Delhi, Oct 06: The Supreme Court has decided to take suo motu cognisance of the tree felling in north Mumbai's Aarey colony and will hold a special sitting on Monday.

A delegation of students had written a letter to the Chief Justice of India earlier today, 'requesting SC to take cognizance in Mumbai's Aarey matter, for stay in Tree-Axing undertaken by Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai with Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation and Mumbai Police'.

The students on a Facebook page said their delegation will meet Chief Justice Gogoi and ask him to "exercise his special jurisdiction and go out of conventional way for stay on felling of trees in Aarey by Mumbai Authorities."

In a Facebook page, the students said- "Knock The Doors Of Honorable CJI To #SaveAarey," said they believe that "there is no time for filing an appeal petition and go through legal technicalities as by then Aarey will be cleared off by Mumbai Authorities."

Meanwhile, allies Shiv Sena and BJP have been at loggerheads over the issue. The opposition in Maharashtra blamed the ruling alliance for the "slaughter" of trees.

Congress also slammed Shiv Sena of adopting double standards by condemning BMC tree authority's decision to cut trees but continuing to support the BJP-led government. Political drama is heating up over the axing of trees and more reactions are pouring in.