    SC to hear absurd review plea by Nirbhaya's killer today

    New Delhi, Dec 17: Even as preparations get underway at the Tihar jail to hang the killers of Nirbhaya, the Supreme Court will hear the review pleas of one of the convicts.

    The review will be taken up in the chambers of the Chief Justice of India, S A Bobde and the plea filed by Akshay Kumar would also be heard by Justices R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan.

    It may be recalled that Kumar, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma, Mukesh Singh and Ram Singh were convicted for the rape and murder of Nirbhaya. While Ram Singh killed himself in jail, another person, a minor served a three year term at a reformation centre.

    The review plea would be taken up at 2 pm in the chambers. The review is filed against the death sentences awarded, which was confirmed by the Supreme Court.

    Kumar's review petition has some weird points in them. He questioned why he was put on the death row, when the air pollution in Delhi was anyway killing people. He also cites the Vedas and Puranas in his plea.

    Meanwhile, the black warrant has been issued and preparations are already underway at the Tihar jail to hang the convicts. The four convicts will have to be hanged at the same time since it is a common crime that they have been convicted under. The Tihar jail authorities have already called for two hangmen from Uttar Pradesh.

    While UP has two hangmen, Tihar does not have one on its payrolls. Apart from this the Tihar jail authorities have asked the Buxar jail authorities in Bihar to prepare the hanging ropes.

    

    nirbhaya gang rape supreme court review

