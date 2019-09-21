  • search
    SC to have permanent Constitution Bench starting October 1

    New Delhi, Sep 21: The Supreme Court is all set to get a permanent five judge Constitution Bench. This is for the first time in the 70 year history that a permanent Constitution Bench would be set up to adjudicate complex matters.

    After the strength of the Supreme Court was increased to 34 judges, Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi decided that starting October 1 the SC would have a permanent five-judge Bench.

    File photo of Supreme Court
    File photo of Supreme Court

    The current practise involved atwo Judge Bench referring cases to a larger Bench, when matters were complex. The CJI would then take into account the pendency of cases, engagement of other judges and then select a five judge Bench to hear the matter.

    There are 164 matters that have been referred to larger Benches. Now with the permanent Constitution Bench being set up, the 164 long pending cases would be taken up.

    Supreme Court to hear Ayodhya case for an hour more daily from Monday

    There are several PILs which have raised important questions of law. This has made it difficult for the CJI to disengage judges from such issues and include them in a Constitution Bench. The setting up of a permanent Constitution Bench would sort out such issues and long pending cases would be taken up and disposed off.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 21, 2019, 10:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 21, 2019
