SC to deliver verdict on pleas challenging Money Laundering Act today

New Delhi, July 27: The Supreme Court is set to deliver its judgment on a batch of pleas challenging the various provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Wednesday.

The apex court is hearing arguments on a batch of pleas concerning the interpretation of certain provisions of the PMLA.

Prominent names like Karti Chidambaram and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti are among the petitioners in the case.

Their petitions raised multiple issues including the absence of a procedure to commence investigation and summoning, while the accused was not made aware of the contents of the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR).

Indiscriminate use diluting PMLA: SC tells ED

Mufti had challenged constitutional vires of Section 50, and any incidental provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

Section 50 of the PMLA empowers the 'authority' i.e., officers of the Enforcement Directorate, to summon any person to give evidence or produce records. All persons summoned are bound to answer questions put to them, and to produce the documents as required by the ED officers, failing which they can be penalized under the PMLA.

During the last hearing, the Centre had told the apex court that 4,850 cases have been taken up for investigation under the PMLA in the last 17 years and proceeds of crime of Rs 98,368 crore were identified and attached under the provision of the law.

The government had told the bench that investigation in these offences was carried out under the PMLA, including 2,883 searches.

Story first published: Wednesday, July 27, 2022, 8:07 [IST]