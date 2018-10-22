  • search

SC to decide tomorrow when to take up petitions against Sabarimala verdict

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 22: The Supreme Court will tomorrow take up the hearing of writ and review petition with regard to the entry of women in age group 10-50 in Kerala's Sabarimala temple. There are 19 review petitions pending before the Supreme Court in connection with the Sabarimala temple.

    SC to decide tomorrow when to take up petitions against Sabarimala verdict

    CJI Ranjan Gogoi led Bench said that he Court is aware that there are 19 petitions and will decide on the listing tomorrow.

    Also Read | Sabarimala: Police told mediapersons to vacate Sannidhanam, Pamba

    The Supreme Court on October 9 had turned down a request for an urgent hearing of a review petition against its September 28. "The review petition will be listed in the usual course," said a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph in response to the request for an early hearing before the Supreme Court goes on vacation on October 12.

    Also Read | Sabarimala: Two women stopped by protesters from trekking towards Shrine, forced to return

    The restriction on women was first challenged in Kerala High Court which ruled in 1991 that it was part of an age-old tradition and not discriminatory under the Constitution. In 2006, the Indian Young Lawyers Association had filed a PIL in the Supreme Court challenging the practice, saying it was discriminatory in nature and against gender justice.

    Read more about:

    supreme court sabarimala temple new delhi kerala

    Story first published: Monday, October 22, 2018, 11:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 22, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue