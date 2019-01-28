SC tells ED to specify dates for Karti Chidambaram’s questioning

India

New Delhi, Jan 28:

New Delhi, Jan 28: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Enforcement Directorate to specify the dates on which Karti Chidambaram is required to appear for questioning so that the court can ascertain whether he can be permitted to travel abroad.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjiv Khanna asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ED, to seek instructions and give the date on which the probe agency wanted to quiz Karti.

"We will ensure both. We will ensure that he appears before you (ED) and he goes for his tennis assignment," the bench said adding, "No tennis for him if he evades".

On Wednesday, the court will also hear Karti Chidambaram's plea seeking permission to travel abroad from February 21 to 28.

Earlier, the investigative agency had told the court that Karti Chidambaram, had been "blatantly misusing" the liberty granted to him by the court to travel abroad, using it to protract the investigations.

Karti Chidambaram is being investigated by the ED and the CBI in several cases, including the one relating to Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving foreign funds to the tune of Rs. 305 crore when his father, P Chidambaram was the finance minister.