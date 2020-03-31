  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SC tells Centre to set up portal for information on coronavirus in 24 hours

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 31: The Supreme Court has directed the Centre to set up a committee of experts and a portal for information on coronavirus. The court said that the same shall be set up in 24 hours.

    The court is hearing a petition seeking directions to provide food and shelter to migrant workers amid the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak. Solicitor General, Tushar Mehta told the court that there is a complete prohibition on interstate migration.

    SC tells Centre to set up portal for information on coronavirus in 24 hours

    Mehta also said that the government is considering providing counselling to address the panic. He further added that her 22.88 lakh people are being provided food. These are needy persons, migrants and daily wagers. They have been kept in shelter, Mehta also told the Supreme Court.

    More SUPREME COURT News

    Read more about:

    supreme court centre coronavirus

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 31, 2020, 13:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 31, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X