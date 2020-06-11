SC takes cognisance of handling of deceased COVID-19 patients' bodies

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Jun 11: The Supreme Court on Thursday took cognizance on its own of reports of improper handling of COVID-19 patients and undignified disposal of the victims' bodies in the country.

An apex court official said Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde took note of the situation relating to the handling of COVID-19 patients and bodies of the victims and assigned the case to a bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan.

The bench, also comprising justices S K Kaul and M R Shah, listed the suo motu (on its own) writ petition for hearing on Friday and titled the case as "Proper Treatment of COVID-19 Patients and Dignified Handling of Dead Bodies in Hospitals etc."

Reports have been appearing in the media on alleged improper handling of COVID-19 patients and bodies of the victims in hospitals.

Earlier, the apex court, which had taken suo motu note of the "problems and miseries" of migrant workers, had directed the Centre and state governments to identify and send back the stranded migrant workers willing to return to their native places within 15 days.