    SC stays order annulling Gujarat Minister Chudasama's election

    New Delhi, May 15: The Supreme Court stayed an order annulling the election of Gujarat minister Bhupendersinh Chudasama.

    The Gujarat High Court had annulled the elections of the minister on the grounds of malpractice and manipulation.

    Justice Paresh Upadhyay cancelled the election based on a petition filed by Congress candidate, Ashwin Rathod. Chudasama had won from the Dholka constituency in 2017 by a margin of 327 votes.

    In his petition, Rathod said that Chudasama had indulged in corrupt practice and breach of many of the mandatory instructions of the Election Commission. This was done at various stages and more particularly at the time of counting, the petitioner said.

    Chudasama is the education, law and justice, legislative and parliamentary affairs minister in Gujarat.

