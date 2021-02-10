SC stays dismantling of decommissioned aircraft carrier 'Viraat'

UPSC Civil Service Exam 2020: Centre tells SC, it will give extra chance to those who missed last chance

New Delhi, Feb 10: The Supreme Court Wednesday ordered status quo on the dismantling of India''s decommissioned aircraft carrier ''Viraat'' which was in service with the Indian Navy for nearly three decades.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde issued notice to the Centre and others seeking their responses on a plea filed by a firm which seeks preservation of the ship from being dismantled and for creating it as a museum.

Explained: Indigenously-built INS Kavaratti all set to be commissioned into Indian Navy

The centaur-class aircraft carrier, INS Viraat, was in service with the Indian Navy for 29 years before being decommissioned in March 2017.

The Centre had in July 2019 informed the Parliament that decision to scrap Viraat was taken after due consultation with the Indian Navy.