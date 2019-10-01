SC/ST Act: Supreme Court recalls its 2018 verdict on govt's plea

New Delhi, Oct 01: The Supreme Court on Tuesday recalled its direction in the March 20, 2018 verdict which had virtually diluted provisions of arrest under the SC/ST Act.

A bench of justices Arun Mishra, M.R. Shah and B.R. Gavai said the struggle of SC/ST people for equality is still not over in the country.

The bench said SC/ST people still face untouchability, abuse and are being socially outcast.

The apex court further said the Constitution provides for protection of SC/ST people under Article 15 but they still face social abuse and discrimination.

Dealing with the misuse of provisions of SC/ST Act and lodging of false cases, the bench said it is not due to the caste system but due to human failure.

In the previous hearing on September 18, the Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra, M R Shah and B R Gavai had reserved its order in the matter. It had then observed that the 2018 order was "against the spirit of the Constitution".