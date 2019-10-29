  • search
Trending Diwali 2019 CJI Modi in Saudi Arabia
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SC slow in dealing with petitions on Kashmir situation: United Nations panel

    By PTI
    |

    Geneva, Oct 29: Expressing concern over the situation in Kashmir, the UN said on Tuesday that people in the Valley continue to be deprived of a wide range of human rights and urged the Indian authorities to fully restore their rights.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Normal life remained disrupted in Kashmir for the 86th day on Tuesday following the August 5 decision to revoke Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories. Markets remained closed while transport remained off the roads due to the clashes.

    "We are extremely concerned that the population In Kashmir continues to be deprived of a wide range of human rights and we urge the Indian authorities to unlock the situation and fully restore the rights that are currently being denied," said Rupert Colville, Spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

    Although some of these measures have been relaxed, their impact on human rights continues to be widely felt, he said.

    The undeclared curfew imposed by the authorities in the region was lifted from much of Jammu and Ladakh region within a few days, but is reportedly still in place in large parts of the Kashmir Valley, preventing the free movement of people, as well as hampering their ability to exercise their right to peaceful assembly, and restricting their rights to health, education and freedom of religion and belief, he said in a press briefing note on Kashmir.

    India withdrew invitation to visit Kashmir after he sought to talk to locals: EU Parliamentarian

    There have been several allegations of excessive use of force by security forces during sporadic protests, he said.

    "We have also received reports of armed groups operating in Kashmir threatening residents trying to carry out their normal business or attend school, as well as several allegations of violence against people who have not complied with the armed groups'' demands," Colville said.

    Hundreds of political and civil society leaders, including three former Chief Ministers of Jammu and Kashmir, have been detained on a preventative basis, he said.

    While some political workers have reportedly been released, most senior leaders - especially those from the Kashmir Valley - remain in detention, he added.

    "We have also received a number of allegations of torture and ill-treatment of people held in detention. These must be independently and impartially investigated. Torture is totally and unequivocally prohibited under international law," Colville said.

    "The Supreme Court of India has been slow to deal with petitions concerning habeas corpus, freedom of movement and media restrictions," the spokesman alleged.

    The Jammu and Kashmir State Human Rights Commission, the State Information Commission and the State Commission for Protection of Women and Child Rights are among key institutions being wound up, with the new bodies to replace them yet to be established, he said.

    More JAMMU AND KASHMIR News

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 29, 2019, 23:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 29, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue