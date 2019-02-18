SC sets aside NGT order to reopen Tuticorin Sterlite Plant

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Feb 18: In a major setback, the Supreme Court on Monday set aside National Green Tribunal's order of December 15, 2018 which had allowed reopening of Vedanta Group owned Sterlite plant in Tuticorin.

The apex cpurt has asked Tamil Nadu government and Vedanta to approach Madras High Court on the issue.

The court also ruled that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) lacked jurisdiction to pass orders that could pave the way for reopening of the plant.

Vedanta group had sought direction to the Tamil Nadu government to take steps to re-open the Sterlite copper smelting plant in Tuticorin in pursuance to an NGT order.

In December 2018, the NGT has ordered reopening of the Sterlite copper smelter plant at Thoothukudi by dismissing Tamil Nadu government's order to close the plant.

The Tribunal had also directed the Sterlite to spend ₹100 crore within a period of three years for welfare of the inhabitants in the area. The action plan prepared for utilisation of the amount be got approved from Ministry of Environment and Forest and, which may also oversee the compliance thereof.