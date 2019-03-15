  • search
    SC sets aside life ban on Sreesanth, asks BCCI to review punishment

    New Delhi, Mar 15: In a big relief to Sreesanth the Supreme Court today set aside the life ban imposed by the Board of Control of Cricket in India(BCCI) on him for indulging in spot-fixing during 2013 Indian Premier League.

    A bench comprising justices Ashok Bhushan and K M Joseph said the disciplinary committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) may reconsider within three months the quantum of punishment to be given to Sreesanth.

    The bench made it clear that Sreesanth will get the opportunity of being heard by the committee on the quantum of the punishment.

    The apex court also said that its verdict shall have no effect on the criminal proceedings pending against the former cricketer in the Delhi High Court, where the Delhi Police has challenged a trial court's order discharging all accused, including Sreesanth, in the IPL spot-fixing case.

    On March 1 that the bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and K M Joseph reserved judgment on Sreesanth's appeal against the judgment of the High Court of Kerala, which had affirmed the life ban imposed by BCCI.

    Story first published: Friday, March 15, 2019, 11:22 [IST]
