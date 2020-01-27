SC seeks WB reply on BJP leader's plea for making him party in case of party worker's murder

New Delhi, Jan 27: The Supreme Court Monday sought the West Bengal government's response on a BJP leader's plea seeking a direction to make him a party in a case related to the alleged murder of a BJP activist in 2018 in the state.

BJP activist Dulal Kumar was found hanging from a power transmission tower at Purulia district of West Bengal in June 2018. BJP spokesperson and senior lawyer Gaurav Bhatia had filed a PIL seeking a CBI probe into Dulal's alleged murder.

A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant issued notice to the West Bengal government on the plea of Bhatia who had sought impleadment as a party in the case besides seeking a CBI probe into the alleged murder. The bench has granted four weeks' time to the state government for filing its response.

During the brief hearing senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for West Bengal government, said one day the apex court will have to decide whether a political activist can be allowed to file a PIL based on newspaper reports in such cases.

The top court took note of Bhatia's objection to Sibal's submissions and said, "We are conscious that opposition parties are also using the forum of this court". Referring to the details of the case, Bhatia said as many as six members of the ruling Trinamool Congress party were named as accused by the victim's family, yet no FIR was lodged for 20 days and to unravel the truth a CBI probe was needed in this case.