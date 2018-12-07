  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    SC seeks replies from Centre & Karnataka on PETA's plea against Kambala race

    By Pti
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 7: The Supreme Court on Friday issued notices to the Centre and Karnataka government seeking their responses on a plea challenging the validity of a new state law allowing buffalo race, Kambala, in the state.

    SC seeks replies from Centre & Karnataka on PETAs plea against Kambala race

    The Kambala race, held between November and March, involves a pair of buffaloes tied to a plough and anchored by one person. They are made to run in parallel muddy tracks in a competition in which the fastest team wins. It is believed to be held to propitiate the gods for a good harvest, besides being a recreational sport for farmers.

    [What you need to know about Kambala]

    Bullock cart races are held in parts of north Karnataka and in the coastal districts of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has filed a petition in the apex court challenging the validity of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Karnataka Second Amendment) Act 2017, which allowed Kambala and other races in the state. The matter came up for hearing on Friday before a bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta.

    The court, which issued notice on PETA's petition, tagged it with pending petition which has challenged similar state laws allowing use of bulls for 'Jallikattu' in Tamil Nadu and bullock cart races in Maharashtra. In its petition in Kambala matter, PETA has said the new amended law was contrary to the object and purpose of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 which mandates that animals must be protected from unnecessary suffering.

    [Supreme Court refuses interim stay on 'Kambala' race in Karnataka]

    On February 2 this year, the apex court had referred the pleas related to 'Jallikattu' to a five-judge constitution bench which would decide if the bull-taming sport fell under cultural rights or perpetuated cruelty to animals. Jallikattu, also known 'eruthazhuvuthal', is a bull- taming sport played in Tamil Nadu as part of the Pongal harvest festival. PETA is one of the petitioners who have challenged the state law that allowed the bull-taming sport in Tamil Nadu.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    peta supreme court karnataka kambala

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue