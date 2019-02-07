  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SC seeks personal appearance of former interim CBI director M Nageswara Rao

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 7: The Supreme Court on Thursday sought personal appearance on February 12 of former interim CBI director M Nageswara Rao and one other official, incharge of Director Prosecution, associated in the transfer of CBI officer AK Sharma probing Muzaffarpur shelter home case.

    Former interim CBI director M Nageswara Rao. PTI file photo
    Former interim CBI director M Nageswara Rao. PTI file photo

    Supreme Court says that former CBI interim director M Nageswara Rao has prima facie committed contempt of court by transferring CBI officer AK Sharma, who was probing Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case, without taking court's consent.

    Also read: Money laundering case: ED questions Robert Vadra for second consecutive day

    "We are going to take it very very seriously. You have played with order of Supreme Court of India. God help you. Never play with SCs order,"Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi says after CBI counsel informed that 2 officials including M Nageswara Rao were involved in transferring Sharma.

    The Centre got pulled up for transferring joint director AK Sharma. "How can he be transferred by the Centre when the Supreme Court said he must not be shifted?" the furious Chief Justice had questioned.

    Read more about:

    supreme court m nageswar rao cbi

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue