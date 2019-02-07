SC seeks personal appearance of former interim CBI director M Nageswara Rao

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Feb 7: The Supreme Court on Thursday sought personal appearance on February 12 of former interim CBI director M Nageswara Rao and one other official, incharge of Director Prosecution, associated in the transfer of CBI officer AK Sharma probing Muzaffarpur shelter home case.

Supreme Court says that former CBI interim director M Nageswara Rao has prima facie committed contempt of court by transferring CBI officer AK Sharma, who was probing Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case, without taking court's consent.

"We are going to take it very very seriously. You have played with order of Supreme Court of India. God help you. Never play with SCs order,"Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi says after CBI counsel informed that 2 officials including M Nageswara Rao were involved in transferring Sharma.