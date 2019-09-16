SC seeks details on Farooq Abdullah. Wants response by Sep 30

  • search
    New Delhi, Sep 16: The Supreme Court has sought a response from the Centre on the whereabouts of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah.

    The Centre has been granted time until September 30 to file its response.

    Rajya Sabha MP and MDMK founder Vaiko had moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir to produce former state Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, allegedly under detention following the abrogation of Article 370, before the court.

    Hectic day in SC as batch of pleas on J&K set to be heard

    In his plea, Vaiko has said that authorities should allow Abdullah to attend a "peaceful and democratic" annual conference, being organised in Chennai on September 15, on the occasion of the birthday of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C N Annadurai.

    Vaiko, who said he is a close friend of Abdullah for past four decades, contended that constitutional rights conferred on the National Conference (NC) leader "have been deprived of on account of illegal detention without any authority of law".

