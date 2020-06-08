SC seeks Centre's reply on plea alleging rise in child trafficking during lockdown

By PTI

New Delhi, June 08: The Supreme Court on Monday sought the Centre and NDMA's reply on a plea by an NGO alleging sudden rise in children trafficking cases during the COVID-19 lockdown in the country.

A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and Hrisheksh Roy, in a hearing through video conferencing, sought the assistance of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on the issue and indicated that it may appoint an “experts committee” to look into the child trafficking issue.

It also sought reply of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on the plea by the NGO, 'Bachpan Bachao Andolan’ .

Senior advocate H S Phoolka, appearing for the NGO, said that a “pro-active approach” is required by all district authorities to ensure that such incidents, which have risen recently, are effectively curbed.

The matter has been listed for hearing after two weeks and the apex court has asked the parties to do research on the issue and find some way to ensure that children are not exploited.