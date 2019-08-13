SC says NRC exercise will not be re-opened

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 13: The NRC exercise will not be re-opened the Supreme Court has said. There will be no sample verification the data and those born after December 3, 2004 will not be included in the NRC if any of the parents is a doubtful voter or declared foreigner by the tribunal or is contesting the case, the court further said.

The court added that the orders under illegal migrations (determination by tribunal) will be challenged before the Guwahati High Court. The court said that the NRC data will be kept as secure as the Aadhaar data and all the NRC inclusion shall be published only online on August 31 2019.

SC extends deadline for Assam NRC to August 31

The Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi also said that not inclusions, but all exclusions are to be published only once online on August 31. The hard copies of the supplementary list, inclusions will be given to concerned district officers.

The draft Assam National Register of Citizens (NRC) was published on July 30, 2018, in which the names of 2.89 crores of the 3.29 crore people were included. The names of 40,70,707 people did not figure in the list. Of these, 37,59,630 names have been rejected and the remaining 2,48,077 are on hold.