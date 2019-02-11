SC says no to court monitored probe in Saradha scam

New Delhi, Feb 11: The Supreme Court has refused to entertain a plea that sought a court monitored probe into the Saradha chit fund scam.

The petition was filed by the investors seeking a court monitored probe. The court however declined to entertain the petition.

It may be recalled that the Supreme Court had ordered a CBI probe into the Saradha Scam. The court had however said that it would not monitor the probe. The decision to hand over the case to the CBI came in the wake of allegations that the Kolkata Police may not conduct a fair probe.

Meanwhile the CBI questioned Kolkata Police commissioner, Rajeev Kumar for a third day in connection with the chit fund case. The agency is also questioning, former TMC MP, Kunal Ghosh in connection with the case.

Kumar had headed the special investigating team that probed into the chit fund scam. The CBI after taking over the probe accused him of destroying as well as concealing information in connection with the case.