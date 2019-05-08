SC says it can't interfere with EC clean chits to PM, Amit Shah

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 08: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to pass any order on the petition filed by Congress MP, Sushmita Dev, seeking direction to the Election Commission to take appropriate action against PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah for their alleged hate speeches.

The apex court said that it cannot examine the merits of the orders passed by the Election Commission of India giving clean chits to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah in the petition filed by Dev.

Dev had petitioned for the Election Commission to decide on the issues quickly, so while the Supreme Court has asked for the poll panel to decide on the issue fast, it has refused to look into the merit of the EC's decision in the scope of the same petition and instead asked for a fresh challenge.

Last week, the Supreme Court had directed the poll body to take decision on all pending complaints by May 6, while considering Dev's petition who said that they have given 11 representations to the EC against the duo but it has taken decision on only two.

Before the expiry of the deadline set by the Supreme Court, the Election Commission of India disposed of all complaints against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah alleging model code of conduct violations, giving clean chits to the duo.

On Saturday, the EC gave Modi clean chit in a complaint regarding mentioning of Wing Commander's Abhinandan's return in connection with election campaigning.