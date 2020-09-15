SC restrains Sudarshan TV from telecasting two episodes of ‘Bindas Bol’ programme

India

pti-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 15: The Supreme Court Tuesday restrained Sudarshan TV from telecasting two episodes of 'Bindas Bol' programme, which are scheduled for today and tomorrow, saying it prime facie appears to“vilify” the Muslim community.

“At this stage, prima facie it does appear that the programme does vilify the Muslim community,” the apex court said while staying the telecast of two episodes of the programme on alleged infiltration of Muslims into the bureaucracy.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud, which was hearing a plea which raised grievance over the programme, said it would hear the matter on September 17.

The bench, also comprising Justices Indu Malhotra and K M Joseph, suggested that a committee can be appointed to help in self-regulating the electronic media.

“We are of the opinion that we may appoint a committee of five distinguished citizens who can come up with certain standards for the electronic media. We don't want any politically divisive nature and we need members who are of commendable stature,” the bench said.

The counsel appearing for the petitioner has sought reliefs, including injunction on broadcasting of the programme, whose promo had claimed that channel would show the 'big expose on conspiracy to infiltrate Muslims in government service'.