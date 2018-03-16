SC reserves verdict in judge Loya death case

The Supreme Court has reserved orders on a petition that sought a probe into the death of Judge Loya. The court reserved its verdict after hearing at length arguments advanced by all sides including the state of Maharashtra.

On the last date of hearing the Maharashtra government said that there was nothing but politics. There is nothing amiss in the death of Judge, B H Loya and there is only politics in it, the government also said.

The unfortunate death of the judge is being politicised and the petitions have been filed with an oblique motive, he also submitted. In the guise of judicial independence, they are shedding crocodile tears, it was also stated.

Further, it was submitted that the four judges who were present at the time of Loya's death on December 1, 2014, have already given hand-written statements as to how he died. The medical records clearly show that Loya could not be revived despite resuscitation and the post-mortem report states that he was brought dead on the way to the hospital, Mukul Rohatgi appearing for Maharashtra also said.

Senior counsel, Harish Salve told the court not to order a probe as it would indirectly mean that the four judges who were with Loya during his death are conspirators in a murder.

"Is entire system is dancing to the tune of one man? if that is so, we should wind up our judiciary. See the kind of scurrilous allegations put on display in last few weeks. Did the judges who accompanied judge Loya in his last hours, bump him off? Are they guilty of murder," Salve also asked.

