  • search

SC reserves verdict in ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan spy case

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, July 10: The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved verdict in the case of former ISRO scientist, Nambi Narayanan allegedly framed in a spy case.

    SIT arrested Nambi Narayanan, Chandrasekharan and SK Sharam who were businessmen based in Bengaluru. They were accused of selling ISRO's cryogenic programme secrets to the women who were allegedly acting as spies for Russia, ISI, and others.

    SC reserves verdict in ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan in spy case
    File Photo of Nambi Narayanan

    The case was handed over to the CBI on November 28, 1994.

    CBI submitted its final report to the chief judicial magistrate in April 1996 saying that the case lacked evidence to substantiate the charges. All the six accused were subsequently acquitted by the court.

    Nambi Narayanan, is one among the six accused in the case. He has been fighting a legal battle against Siby Mathews, accusing him of falsely implicating him in the case.

    In 2015, he moved the Supreme Court seeking criminal and disciplinary action against Siby Mathews and other police officials of the SIT.

    For Breaking News and Instant Updates
    Allow Notifications
    You have already subscribed

    Read more about:

    nambi narayanan spy isro supreme court

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue