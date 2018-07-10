SC reserves verdict in ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan spy case

New Delhi, July 10: The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved verdict in the case of former ISRO scientist, Nambi Narayanan allegedly framed in a spy case.

SIT arrested Nambi Narayanan, Chandrasekharan and SK Sharam who were businessmen based in Bengaluru. They were accused of selling ISRO's cryogenic programme secrets to the women who were allegedly acting as spies for Russia, ISI, and others.

The case was handed over to the CBI on November 28, 1994.

CBI submitted its final report to the chief judicial magistrate in April 1996 saying that the case lacked evidence to substantiate the charges. All the six accused were subsequently acquitted by the court.

Nambi Narayanan, is one among the six accused in the case. He has been fighting a legal battle against Siby Mathews, accusing him of falsely implicating him in the case.

In 2015, he moved the Supreme Court seeking criminal and disciplinary action against Siby Mathews and other police officials of the SIT.