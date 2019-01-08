SC reprieve for Verma, but his fate still hangs in the hands of the selection committee

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 8: For Alok Verma, there was a major reprieve from the Supreme Court. After being sent on leave by the Centre, he was ordered to be reinstated with immediate effect by the Supreme Court.

There was however a major clause, while passing the order and the court said that he would not be able to take any major policy decision until the Selection Committee takes a final decision.

The Selection Committee comprising the Prime Minister, Leader of Opposition and the Chief Justice of India. This committee is responsible for both the appointment and removal of a CBI chief as laid down in the Vineet Narain verdict of 1997.

Today's order effectively means that the fate of Verma still hangs in balance and it would be the committee which would decide on his fate. The court said that the decision would have to be taken by the committee within a week.

The date of the meeting is yet to be fixed and only once it meets will the fate of Verma be decided.

The court in its order today has basically indicated that the decision to send him on exile was a wrong one. However it made it clear that it would be only the committee which could take a final call on the matter.

This would basically mean that Verma will return to office, but minus the power. Will he continue in office till the end of his term is a matter that would be finally decided by the Selection Committee.