SC rejects plea on claim about therapy to deal with COVID-19

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 10: The Supreme Court has refused to entertain a plea which claimed that Soap Aroma Aerosol Action Preventive Therapy (SAAPT) mask was useful and would help in saving the world from COVID-19 pandemic.

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said the apex court cannot investigate the genuineness of such claim and it was for the authorities, including Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), to consider any such proposal.

"We are of the view that it is for the authorities concerned including ICMR to consider any proposal or any scientific invention. This court under Article 32 of the Constitution can neither entertain such claim nor can investigate the genuineness of such claim," said the bench, also comprising Justices S K Kaul and M R Shah.

The bench passed the order while hearing the plea through video-conferencing.

"If so advised, the petitioner may approach the competent authorities," it said.

"In so far as other prayers are concerned, no such direction can be passed in this writ petition filed under Article 32 of the Constitution of India. With these observations, the writ petition is dismissed," the bench said in its order.