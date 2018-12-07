Home News India SC rejects PIL against Arun Jaitley, slaps cost of Rs 50,000 on lawyer

SC rejects PIL against Arun Jaitley, slaps cost of Rs 50,000 on lawyer

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 7: The Supreme Court Friday on Friday dismissed a PIL raising allegations against Finance Minister Arun Jaitley relating to the capital reserve of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The top court also imposed a fine of Rs. 50,000 on the lawyer who had filed the petition.

"We find no reason whatsoever to entertain this PIL," a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justcie S K Kaul said.

Sharma had accused the Finance Minister of plundering the capital reserve of the RBI.

The bench also directed the apex court registry not to allow Sharma to file any PIL till he deposits Rs 50,000.

The government's top law officer said the time has come to take a look at petitions wasting the court's time.

Seeking action against Jaitley, ML Sharma had alleged that he wanted to "plunder" the capital reserve of RBI to waive off loan to certain companies.