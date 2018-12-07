  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    SC rejects PIL against Arun Jaitley, slaps cost of Rs 50,000 on lawyer

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 7: The Supreme Court Friday on Friday dismissed a PIL raising allegations against Finance Minister Arun Jaitley relating to the capital reserve of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The top court also imposed a fine of Rs. 50,000 on the lawyer who had filed the petition.

    Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley
    Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

    "We find no reason whatsoever to entertain this PIL," a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justcie S K Kaul said.

    Sharma had accused the Finance Minister of plundering the capital reserve of the RBI.

    Also Read | Don't make a song and dance or rush to media, Jaitley advises agencies amidst CBI row

    The bench also directed the apex court registry not to allow Sharma to file any PIL till he deposits Rs 50,000.

    The government's top law officer said the time has come to take a look at petitions wasting the court's time.

    Seeking action against Jaitley, ML Sharma had alleged that he wanted to "plunder" the capital reserve of RBI to waive off loan to certain companies.

    Read more about:

    arun jaitley supreme court rbi

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue