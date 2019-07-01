  • search
    SC rejects PFI member's plea against framing charges in RSS activist murder case

    By PTI
    New Delhi, July 01: The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the plea of a Popular Front of India (PFI) member challenging framing of charges against him for his alleged involvement in the killing of an RSS activist in Bengaluru in 2016.

    SC rejects PFI members plea against framing of charges in murder case of RSS activist
    File photo of the Supreme Court of India

    A bench comprising justices A M Khanwilkar and Ajay Rastogi dismissed the petition of Asim Shariff who had challenged the framing of charges against him for the offence of murder and terror activities.

    RSS activist Rudresh was hacked to death in the Shivaji Nagar area of Bengaluru on October 16, 2016.

    The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has probed the matter. Besides Shariff, some other people are also chargesheeted in the case.

