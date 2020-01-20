  • search
Trending Nirbhaya JPNadda Muzaffarpur
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SC rejects juvenility plea by Nirbhaya’s killer

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 20: The Supreme Court has rejected the plea filed by one of Nirbhaya's killers who claimed that he was a juvenile at the time of the commission of the offence.

    The court accepted the police plea that his birth certificate suggested that he was 19 at the offence.

    SC rejects juvenility plea by Nirbhaya’s killer
    Convict Pawan Gupta's plea rejected

    One of the convicts Pawan Gupta had argued that he was a juvenile at the time of the commission of the offence. He also said that the High Court had wrongly rejected his plea.

    Nirbhaya case convicts to be hanged on Feb 1 at 6 am; fresh death warrant issued

    Gupta had moved the Supreme Court on Friday seeking a direction to stay the execution of the death sentence against him, scheduled for February 1.

    Gupta's counsel alleged that there was a big conspiracy to conceal the age of his client. The court said that this issue was decided in the review filed on July 9. This issue was heard and dismissed on the same material. Can this be repeatedly argued, the court asked.

    The magistrate considered this issue and rejected it in 2013. The High Court also rejected the same, following which the Supreme Court passed similar orders. How many times will you raise this issue, the Bench also asked.

    Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that the fact that Gupta was not a juvenile was consistently accepted. The claim can be raised at any time, but not repeatedly, Mehta also told the Bench.

    More NIRBHAYA GANG RAPE News

    Read more about:

    nirbhaya gang rape juvenile supreme court

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue