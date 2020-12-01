Chanda Kochhar fails to appear before probe agency, to be summoned again

No coercive action against former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar in PMLA case: ED tells SC

SC rejects appeal against Chanda Kochhar sacking as ICICI Bank's CEO and MD

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 01: Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to interfere with Bombay HC order which dismissed the petition filed by former ICICI Bank Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Chanda Kochhar challenging her termination last year, in connection with ICICI-Videocon case.

"We are not inclined to interfere in impugned order. This falls within the realm of private contract between bank and employer," the Supreme Court said.

The central probe agency had arrested Deepak Kochhar in September after it filed a criminal case of money laundering after studying an FIR registered by the CBI against the Kochhars, Dhoot and others.

It has slapped money laundering charges against the Kochhars and their business entities for "illegal sanctioning of loans amounting to Rs 1,875 crore to the Videocon Group of companies".