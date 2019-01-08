SC reinstates Alok Verma as CBI boss

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 8: The Supreme Court has reinstated Alok Verma as the CBI chief. The verdict said that he be reinstated but also added that Verma cannot take any major policy decision till the decision of the selection committee.

The High Power Committee under the DSPE will act within a week to consider his case. Verma has to be reinstated the court ruled.

Also Read | Next CBI chief: Govt zeroes in on nine names

Follow all the updates from the Supreme Court here:

This matter ought to have referred to the selection committee comprising the Prime Minister, Leader of Opposition and Chief Justice of India, the SC said. The court also said that the CBI director has to be the role model of the agency’s independence. Public interest is paramount in ensuring independence of the CBI. While ordering the reinstatement of Verma, the court held that he cannot take major policy decisions till the decision of the selection committee. The High Power Committee under the DSPE will act within a week to consider his case. Verma has to be reinstated the court rules. Justice Kaul said that the statute would have spelt out if interim measures against CBI director were permissible. The word transfer cannot be given its normal meaning. It has to be understood as encompassing acts affecting the functioning of the CBI Director, Justice Kaul said while reading out the verdict authored by CJI Gogoi. The Supreme Court has struck down the government’s decision which sent CBI chief on leave. The court held that Verma could not have been stripped off his power. The SC cannot be oblivious to the directions contained in the Vineet Narain verdict. In this case the SC had fixed a two year tenure for the CBI director. Justice Kaul says Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act was amended to ensure complete insulation of the office of the CBI director from external pressures. The case is a pure question of law says Justice Kaul Justice Kaul is now reading out the verdict With the CJI on leave the verdict is now being pronounced at the court hall number 12 instead of court hall 1. The order would be pronounced by Justices Kaul and K M Joseph as the CJI is on leave. The verdict would be pronounced by Justice Kaul for the Bench. Today’s verdict is a very crucial one. It would not just decide Verma’s fate, but also set in motion the future procedure to be followed in case the government decides to send a CBI chief on exile. Here are the nine persons in contention to become next CBI chief: Rajesh Ranjan: Central Industrial Security Force chief Javeed Ahmad: Director of National Institute of Criminology and Forensic Science Vivek Johri: Research and Analysis, Special Secretary O P Galhotra, Rajasthan Police chief Arun Kumar, Railway Protection Force chief Rina Mitra: Special Secretary (internal security), Home Ministry. Rajnikant Mishra: Border Security Force chief Y V Modi: National Investigation chief S S Deswal, Chief of Indo-Tibetan Border Police chief If the SC were to decide that the decision to send Verma on leave was right, then there is a likelihood of the CVC probing allegations against him. If Verma’s exile is upheld, then Nageshwar Rao is likely to continue as interim director till January 31 2019. The verdict will be out by 10.30 am. The question that the Supreme Court would answer is whether the government was right in sending Verma on leave without consulting with the committee that comprises the Prime Minister, Leader of Opposition and the Chief Justice of India. Verma is set to retire on January 31 2019. Even if he gets a favourable order, he will stay in office for another 23 days. The Centre had taken a decision against Verma and CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana after their feud had become public as they had made allegations of corruption against each other. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had on December 6 reserved the judgement after hearing arguments on behalf of Verma, the Centre, the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) and others. The court had also heard the plea moved by NGO Common Cause which had sought a court-monitored SIT probe into the allegations of corruption against various CBI officials, including Special Director Rakesh Asthana.