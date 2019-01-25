SC refuses to stay implementation of upper caste quota

  • search
    New Delhi, Jan 25: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to stay the implementation of 10 percent quota for the economically weaker sections of upper caste, but said "we will examine the issue".

    The apex court issued a notice to the Centre in a batch of petitions challenging the Constitution (124th) Amendment Act, 2019 and gave the Centre four weeks to respond, but refused to order a stay on the quota move. The pleas had sought the quashing of the Constitutional amendment.

    The petitions challenged the Constitution (124th Amendment) Bill, 2019 that was passed by the Parliament earlier this month paving the way for grant of reservation to general category people.

    Earlier on Saturday, a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had said that it will hear together all the petitions contesting the bill to amend the constitution.

    Centres's bill allowing for 10 percent quota to economically poor candidates form the general category was passed in the Rajya Sabha on January 10. The quota is over and above 50 percent mandated for the SCs, STs and the OBCs. A day after Lok Sabha approved The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2019, the Rajya Sabha passed the law with 165 voting in favour and 7 against.

    323 lawmakers voted in favour of the bill in Lok Sabha on January 8, whereas only three voting against it.

